Opinion: Portadown and Carrick Rangers enter Championship play-off with contrasting mindsets

Tuesday’s high-stakes Bluefin Sport Championship pre-play-off date stands as a meeting between one club free from the burden of expectation and another struggling to shake off the weight of history.

Each dealing with recent relegation, Carrick Rangers’ rise to Championship runners-up with a squad effectively rebuilt from the roots remains testament to the managerial talent of Niall Currie and a success story largely unheralded within a division dominated by the financial power of Larne and traditional powerbase of Portadown.

Portadown boss Matthew Tipton. Pic by Tony Hendron.

Currie, of course, has a greater knowledge of the Ports than any other manager given time in the hot-seat of his hometown team. His replacement, Matthew Tipton, has yet to gain an edge over Currie’s Carrick in this campaign over three previous meetings heading into today’s final league fixture.

Both men have shared experience of expectations faced by a Portadown manager compared to the reality of the club’s current standing.

Currie’s inability to mount a successful promotion drive ultimately cost him his dream job at Portadown but resulted in a switch to Carrick defined by an upward trajectory. Portadown, under Tipton this season, have struggled to maintain the expected momentum of a club still effectively operating as a senior outfit.

Improved performances suggest the Ports head to Carrick ready to deliver on the most important date of the season so far.

It could prove a defining night for both clubs.