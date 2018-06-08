ORAN KEARNEY: Coleraine boss speaks out on ‘humbling’ St Mirren links

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has gone public with his views on links to the St Mirren position in the aftermath of the Scottish Premiership club confirming Alan Stubbs as boss.

Kearney was interviewed on Wednesday within a list of candidates under consideration by St Mirren officials before the appointment of Stubbs, a former manager at Hibernian and Rotherham United.

The Irish Cup-winning Bannsiders boss was, at one point, the bookies’ favourite - with St Mirren also attracting interesting from high-profile former internationals Patrick Kluivert and Guti.

Kearney, who was granted permission by the Coleraine board to attend the interview, described the ‘humbling experience’ in a statement on his personal Twitter account.

The message read: “It wasn’t appropriate to comment during, but now that it’s over I feel I should share my views.

“An approach was made to invite me over to interview for the St Mirren job. After some thought I chose to attend, not because I am unhappy at CPC or Coleraine FC but because sometimes in life opportunities appear that could have ‘life changing’ consequences.

“I didn’t want to look back in 20 years with regret and a huge ‘what if’ eating at me in relation to how things might have ended up if I didn’t pursue.

“I enjoyed the preparation and the buzz of the interview itself and as my mum always says ‘What’s for you will never pass you’.

“I am delighted with the feedback I received from the St Mirren board and thank them for the opportunity, I can look forward with no baggage in my mind in life and football.

“Finally, this week proved a humbling experience, that in my family circle, my school community and my football family I am lucky to be surrounded by so many special people.”