Oran Kearney embracing title race roller-coaster ride as Coleraine host Cliftonville

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney is relishing the roller-coaster ride of this season’s Danske Bank Premiership title race.

Five points split the leading five sides - with Coleraine, having played a game more, sitting level with tonight’s visitors, Cliftonville.

Paddy McLaughlin’s Reds visit The Showgrounds for a Sky Sports live broadcast aiming to cut the gap on current leaders Crusaders during the latest twist in a gripping battle for the ultimate crown.

“The title race is brilliant,” said Kearney. “I said to our boys that there is certain weeks you try and gain on teams, and there are other weeks when you’re trying to hold on with your fingernails.

“There has been a couple of results which have gone against the grain and helped us and it strengthens our hand, but you’re back to the boring thing of if we don’t look after ourselves and pick up three points then it doesn’t matter what the other results are.

“You can only take care of your own business.

“There’s another three points available against Cliftonville.

“The Christmas period has been tough, particularly with a squad our size, we had a lot of tired bodies.

“This week has probably been the first week when we’ve properly trained again.

“I think most teams are probably the same as it’s just about recovery and ticking over during that busy schedule.

“It’s nice to get back to (a regular routine) of a match and sessions during the week.

“I think it will be a good game, I think there’s a huge amount of respect between the two clubs.”