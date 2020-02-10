Oran Kearney happy for Coleraine to go under the radar

Oran Kearney says he is more than happy for other teams to be talked up when it comes to the title race.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Glentoran saw Coleraine move up to second place in the table.

Glentoran keeper Marijan Antolovic is beaten by Jamie Glackins corner

While other teams have been picking up praise in recent weeks the Bannsiders have been going about their business quietly, just how Kearney likes it.

“In this title race, most of the talk focuses on Linfield, Crusaders or Glentoran,” he said.

“With the all the hype that comes with different investors coming in, which is great for the League, not a huge amount as changed at Coleraine.

“We were probably on the radar at the start of the season, then we were off it at little bit.

“But we are more than happy for people to talk up other sides and let us get on what we do.

“It only helps when you get three points.

“The key thing for us is the boring old cliché of taking care of our own business.

“Results look after themselves.”

The conditions were horrendous on Saturday as the wind from Storm Ciara swirled around The Oval.

The hosts had it on their backs in the first half and were disappointed not to take advantage of it as Coleraine did in the second as Jamie Glackin’s corner kick deceived everyone and ended up in the back of the Glentoran net for the winner.

“It was going to take something out of the ordinary to win it,” said Kearney.

“We missed a penalty in the first half which could have been costly. If anything, I thought we adapted better to the conditions over the first 45 minutes – we were probably slightly better of the two teams.

“Apart of the spot kick, there were not any clear-cut chances for either team. After the break, I thought we again adapted better because we had for more shots on goal.

“It was crazy out there on the pitch. Players will say they’d play in any weather conditions, but wind is certainly the most difficult to deal with.

“After we got our goal, there was a bit of release, in terms of pressure, and there were a few occasions I don’t know how we failed to score.

“We came to the Oval to face a team that was going great guns – and we also had to master the conditions, so I have to be happy . . . had I been offered result before the game I’d have taken your arm off.”

With midfielders Ben Doherty and Aaron Jarvis still missing captain Stephen O’Donnell impressed again in a defensive midfield role

Kearney said: “We thought, they way the Glens line up, they always have a dangerous player who generally plays in that hole (behind for forwards). If you don’t put someone with defensive qualities into that space, it can be difficult.

“I think Stevie with his defensive mentality held that position really well. There were a few times he thought he was a midfielder and took an extra touch, but apart from that I thought he was superb and he led the team the way you expect your skipper to do."