The Bannsiders come into the match at the Showgrounds in a rich vein of form after three victories in a row, which has lifted them into sixth in the table with 19 games played.

Coleraine sealed a 2-0 home win over Crusaders last Friday night and Kearney was full of praise for the effort and commitment of his squad in recent weeks.

“We’ve closed a bit of space to the top of the league and it’s been the perfect week for us,” he told the club’s website.

Coleraine’s Oran Kearney watches on at last Friday's home game against Crusaders at the Showgrounds.

“You’ve got to give monster praise to the boys for their effort levels and from everybody, because it’s been very much a shared effort.

“There’s been big effort put in, big miles put in and big concentration, and the rewards have been super.

“We’ve had to charge the batteries and very much just tried to freshen the legs again and the minds, and get ready for this Christmas period.”

League leaders Larne travel to Ballymena United as they bid to extend their advantage at the top.

The Inver Park side moved eight points clear of Linfield after clinching a 2-0 win over Newry in their penultimate home game of the season on Saturday.

David Jeffrey’s Ballymena will be looking to bounce back at the Showgrounds after slumping to a 1-0 defeat last weekend against bottom side Portadown.

Glentoran also face an away trip on Friday against Carrick Rangers.

The Glens’ home game against Glenavon on Saturday was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Mick McDermott’s side are fifth in the table on 35 points but have three games in hand over pacesetters Larne.

Carrick will be looking to put the disappointment of a 4-1 defeat away to Dungannon Swifts behind them, when a second half red card for Emmett McGuckin ended Rangers’ hopes.

