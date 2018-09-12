Oran Kearney is ambitious to do well says Brendan Rodgers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists he could spot new St Mirren manager Oran Kearney’s ambition after just one phone call.

The Northern Irish pair have never met face to face but did talk briefly when Kearney rang up his countrymen looking for advice after throwing his name into the hat for the Buddies job earlier this summer.

The former Coleraine boss missed out that time as the Paisley post was handed to Alan Stubbs.

But the drive which Rodgers identified during their short telephone conversation has now landed Kearney his opportunity after former Hoops defender Stubbs’ sorry Saints stint was called to a halt after just nine games.

Celtic will provide the opposition for Kearney’s first match in charge and Rodgers says he will wish his new rival all the best - but only after tomorrow’s fixture is completed.

“He’ll no doubt look to come in and work closely with the squad to get a bit of momentum going.

“We expect a tough game and we will prepare for that so I’m looking forward to going to the stadium and playing the game.

“I’ve never met Oran but I’ve been aware of his work back home in Ireland. I think when he first went for the job in the summer through a mutual friend of ours he wanted a chance to speak and we talked briefly for the first time.

“He’s clearly ambitious to move on and better himself.

“He did a very good job at Coleraine and after Friday, I’ll wish him all the best.”