Oran Kearney left disappointed as Cliftonville's late leveller denies Coleraine

Oran Kearney was disappointed to see his Coleraine side drop two points in the final minutes of their season opener against Cliftonville.

The Bannsiders looked set to make it a winning return for Kearney after Eoin Bradley had given them a second half lead at The Showgrounds.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney

But they had to make do with a share of the spoils when Joe Gormley fired home in the 89th minute.

"I felt we were really dominant in the first half in particular, maybe without creating the amount of chances we would have wanted," said Kearney after the game.

"But we kicked on again in the second half.

"I think we were deserving of the goal at that time.

"I thought we managed the game quite well after that, but then all of a sudden in the last four or five minutes of the game, there was one ball before that we got a bit of a scare, then Gareth (McConaghie) was unfortunate when backpedaling he loses his footing.

"And when you give Joe a chance like that there then there's only going to be one outcome."

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin was pleased to see his team battle back for a draw.

He said: “A draw at Coleraine is never a bad result and they’re an excellent team and especially with Oran Kearney back, few sides will come away from here with three points.”