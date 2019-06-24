Oran Kearney not present as St Mirren begin pre-season training

Oran Kearney was not present as St Mirren began the pre-season training this morning.

The Ballymoney man's future with the Buddies has been cast into doubt after reports of a relationship breakdown with Saints chairman Gordon Scott.

A statement on Kearney's future is expected later today.

Alloa Athletic manager Jim Goodwin the favourite to return to the club that he captained to League Cup success in 2013.

Youth chief Allan McManus, goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield and sports scientist Junior Mendes did arrive at Ralston Training Ground shortly after 8am to meet with director of football Gus MacPherson.

Midfielder Gary MacKenzie admitted the Saints squad were still unsure who would be leading them into the new season.

Asked what the players knew about the situation, he replied: “You tell me, I haven’t got a clue.”

If as expected Kearney does leave the Paisley outfit former club Coleraine are expected to make a move to bring him back to The Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders are still looking to appoint a successor to Rodney McAree, who left the club six weeks ago.