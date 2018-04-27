Oran Kearney ready to put ‘kitchen sink’ into Coleraine title charge at Glenavon

It’s all or nothing for Coleraine on Saturday as we head towards an enthralling finish in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Bannsiders have slugged it out with Crusaders at the summit all season with only goal difference separating them.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. Pic by INPHO

Now the games have run out, Saturday is last chance saloon for both teams.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney is revelling in the excitement and he says he wants his players to approach it in the same manner.

“The kitchen sink is going to Mourneview Park,” he said.

“There’s no other way to go about it, we will hype it up as much as possible and give it everything it needs to be, and try and go and get the three points.

“We have two cup finals now and we have to go and play them.

“We prepared brilliantly last week, we protected the players then we go and get a first half like that at Linfield!

“The players are all aware of it, they read the papers and go online, so it is what it is.

“We will ride the wave and go and have a rattle.

“Credit to our lads, there have been some monumental efforts to keep us challenging at the top of the league all season.

“It’s testament to us as a club and a group of players that we are where we are.

“If you had said to me at the first game of the season that we would be going into the last game of the season all square at the top I would have probably have thought you needed medication.”

Darren McCauley, Coleraine’s two-goal hero from last week’s draw at Linfield, says they will go to Mourneview all guns blazing.

“Crusaders are probably looking at us thinking ‘they just won’t go away’ and we won’t,” said McCauley.

“In the second half against Linfield we showed why we are where we are.

“Having seen what Linfield did last season it gives us hope.

“The way we’ve got the gap from five points to just goal difference shows we have the mentality and quality to do what Linfield did and we have momentum.

“We go to Glenavon ready to give our all for the club and the town of Coleraine.

“I love whole situation. If you don’t get the result it’s disappointing but football is everything in my life.

“It’s all down to 90 minutes on a Saturday, I think we all enjoy it.”

Glenavon still have plenty to play for too as Gary Hamilton’s side bid to secure a third place finish.

The Lurgan Blues are fighting it out with Linfield, and go into Saturday’s fixtures one point ahead of David Healy’s men.

But Hamilton expects the Blues to see off Cliftonville without any real issues.

“It is no disrespect to Cliftonville but we would expect Linfield to win given the Irish Cup final is so close,” said Hamilton.

“We face a massive task, feeling Linfield will certainly win so our result also needs to be a victory.

“That is against a Coleraine side still in the hunt for the title and with just one defeat all season.

“We will have to be on top form against Coleraine so it is about everyone pulling together for that final league game.

“We have the players capable of achieving that of course but need full support from the fans to help us get over the line.

“To finish third would be a massive achievement, probably the best league campaign in my time at the club.

“If we break the 70-points barrier that would set a record too, with Coleraine standing as the only side we’ve yet to beat this season.

“I do feel the difference between the backing from our away support compared to the home atmosphere has played a part in our Mourneview Park record.

“Coleraine will bring big numbers so we must match that level of backing.

“The players deserve third after so much hard work.”