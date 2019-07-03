Oran Kearney's return is a special day for Coleraine says Colin McKendry

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said it was 'a special day' as they reappointed Oran Kearney as manager.

The Ballymoney man, returns to the club on a two-year contract. after a season with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren replacing Rodney McAree, who left the Bannsiders in May.

"The Board of Directors and I are delighted to welcome Oran back to this football club," he said.

"We are convinced that he has the necessary knowledge and temperament to lead the Club to the success we all desire.

“Oran has a great record in identifying and developing players, and has identified potential targets as we look to strengthen the squad this summer.

"This a special day for our club, our fans and for Oran."

Kearney was originally appointed to The Showgrounds hot-seat in 2011 when he took over from David Platt.

He led the Club to Irish Cup glory in 2018 in a momentous season for the Bannsiders, who also finished the season as runners-up in the League.

That success brought him to the attention of St Mirren.

Kearney left The Showgrounds for Paisley in September last year, and kept the Buddies in the Scottish Premiership following their play-off win over Dundee United.

But much to the surprise of everyone the two sides part ways in June and after increasing speculation Kearney was appointed Coleraine manager for a second time much to the delight of the fans.