Oran Kearney scoops Manager of the Month award

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has been named NIFWA Manager of the Month for October.

It’s the tenth time the former Linfield midfielder has won the prestigious award.

In October the Bannsiders claimed Premiership wins over Carrick Rangers, Warrenpoint Town, Crusaders and Linfield. They also defeated Glentoran and Dundela in the League Cup.

Kearney returned to Coleraine in July after spending a year in Scotland with St. Mirren.

Upon collecting the Belleek award, Kearney said, “I’m delighted with how we have performed so far this season.

“I expected there to be a period of transition after returning from Scotland but the hard work of the players and staff has ensured that we have been able to hit the ground running.

“It’s been a massive group effort, so although I’m collecting this award, it has been won by the team rather than by an individual.”

Ronan Doherty’s strike for Cliftonville against Linfield has won theGoal of the Month competition.

