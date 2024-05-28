Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oran Kearney is set to step down as Coleraine manager and move up into a Director of Football post as part of a structural reorganisation at The Showgrounds.

Kearney has served the Bannsiders as boss over two spells covering 12 years in total but it is understood a move upstairs and out of the dugout should be confirmed soon as Coleraine take steps towards a full-time model entering the 2024/25 season.

His replacement will be brother-in-law and former Coleraine player Dean Shiels, who only joined the backroom staff at the club in April.

The News Letter understands that these changes are expected to be confirmed by the club in the next 24 to 48 hours following a meeting with the Board of Directors.

Oran Kearney (left) is set to stand down as Coleraine manager to become Director of Football, whilst Dean Shiels will become first-team manager at The Showgrounds

Shiels has previous experience managing in the Irish League at Dungannon Swifts, as well as being an assistant for the Northern Ireland senior women’s team.

The former midfielder finished his playing career at Coleraine after joining the club in January 2019, where he made 12 appearances and scored three times.

Coleraine were bought over by London-based businessmen Ranald McGregor-Smith and Patrick Mitchell back in February as they outlined their ambitions of bringing a first Gibson Cup title since 1974 back to The Showgrounds.

Kearney’s time at Coleraine yielded an Irish Cup and League Cup success in 584 games, as well as numerous qualifications for Europe, but it is understood his job as a teacher was too good to pass up to become a full-time manager.

Instead, the former St Mirren manager will provide assistance to Shiels as a Director of Football on a part-time basis, with the club also recently appointing Simon Magee as Chief Executive Officer.

The Bannsiders have already trimmed their squad - which finished sixth in the Premiership last campaign - as Adam Mullan, Rodney Brown, Jake Wallace, Darren Cole and Jack O’Mahony have moved on.

A source has told the News Letter that Stephen Lowry – who was offered a role as assistant manager – will also be departing as he wishes to prolong his playing career.