Orsan Kearney praises Adam Hammill after St Mirren draw with Hibernian

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney lavished praise on Adam Hammill after watching the forward score a stunning goal from inside his own half in the 2-2 Ladbrokes Premiership draw at Hibernian

Hammill caught out Hibs goalkeeper Adam Bogdan with an incredible strike from 50 yards after just six minutes but Saints still had to settle for a share of the spoils.

li Shaw levelled for the hosts in the second half before Stephen McGinn’s header restored Saints’ narrow lead.

But the Paisley outfit’s hopes of picking up only their third league win of the season were dashed when Ryan Porteous headed in Stevie Mallan’s free-kick in the 72nd minute.

Despite being frustrated at not picking up all three points, former Coleraine manager Kearney was quick to single out Hammill, who scored a 40-yard goal against Hearts just 11 days earlier.

He said: “It’s like deja vu from a couple of weeks ago - the same again. He gets his head up and I said the same thing two weeks ago.

“It’s one thing to see it, another to execute it - and this one is from even further out. It’s a great strike.

“Adam would attempt those in training from time to time and get a bit of stick. He won’t get any now.”

Hibs assistant head coach Garry Parker admits too many players are under-performing as the Leith side’s winless run increased to seven games.

He said: “It’s just frustrating. They score a wonder goal, you’ve got to accept that. But at 1-1 I thought we’d go on to win the game.

“Then we give the free-kick away, don’t pick up the men - we’ve given that goal away.

“It’s frustration. What do you do? Some people are not turning up and not performing for us - they know who they are.

“The players know themselves when they step over that line that it’s up to them. They can turn it around.”