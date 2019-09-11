Our mentality has changed says Jonny Evans

In the past a narrow defeat for Northern Ireland against Germany would have been seen as a moral victory by some.

But not anymore, as Jonny Evans points to a mentality change in the camp.

The Leicester City defender said the overriding feeling in the home dressing after Monday night’s 2-0 defeat by the Germans was that they had missed a big opportunity.

“I think our mentality has changed. The manager has come in after the game and we were all really, really disappointed and we all felt it was a missed opportunity,” he said.

“Going into the game you never know how it is going to pan out. We wanted to have no regrets with how we played, we wanted to play on the front foot and really take the game to them and I thought we did that.

“It’s not always easy to do that against a Germany side. I think you could tell from our first half performance and the way we played.

“The result the other night changed our approach. We were all sat round watching it and knew this was a big moment. We still have things to play for and we will approach the other games with belief like we have done over the years.

“The manager will have us well organised and well prepared going into those games with everything to play for still.

“I’ve not played Holland on the international stage. As a kid growing up you always admired them as a nation, the players that they’ve had and everything about the orange kit, so I’m looking forward to it. I’m sure it’s one the fans are looking forward to as well.”