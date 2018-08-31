Oxford's Gavin Whyte called up to Northern Ireland squad for Bosnia and Israel matches

Former Crusaders star Gavin Whyte has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the forthcoming matches against Bosnia Herzegovina and Israel.

The Oxford United winger has been in magnificent form since his switch from the Danske Bank Premiership to the League One club in July.

He has found the net three times in five outings for Oxford and the 22-year-old's inclusion means Michael O'Neill's panel now becomes 26 strong.

Whyte, who was linked with a move to Leeds United in the summer, travelled to Central America with the senior squad but did not feature in the friendly games against Panama and Costa Rica.

Northern Ireland’s first match in the inaugural UEFA Nations League will see them face the Bosnia at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Saturday, September 8 (2pm kick-off).

That match will be quickly followed by an international friendly against Israel at the same venue on Tuesday, September 11 (7.45pm).