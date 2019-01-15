Oxford United: Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte issued warning over ‘moment of madness’ after social media video

Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte will today face a warning over “his future conduct” in the aftermath of video footage emerging over social media the club described as “unacceptable”.

“Oxford United will today meet with Gavin Whyte and warn him as to his future conduct after an incident back home in Northern Ireland at the weekend,” confirmed a club statement following the footage of Whyte, who left Crusaders and Irish League football to join Oxford last July. “Gavin was filmed behaving in a way that is clearly unacceptable from a professional footballer and we will work with both Gavin and the Irish FA to ensure that he is aware of his responsibilities.”

Gavin Whyte on duty for Northern Ireland. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

His Oxford manager, Karl Robinson, said on the club’s official website: “It is totally out of character. Gavin is a quiet, respectful young man who is totally devastated by this: I have rarely heard anyone so remorseful for something that he regrets and knows he shouldn’t have done.

“Clearly he had drunk too much, and we will deal with that too, but whether you are a footballer or not that sort of behaviour is wrong on every level.

“We will sit down with Gavin today and we will remind him in no uncertain terms of his responsibilities.

“We have psychological and behavioural support here to help him get through this.

“He is a great kid and I hope the fans can forgive him for one moment of madness.”