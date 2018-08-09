Paddy McCourt makes first Derry City appointment

Derry City’s Head of Academy Paddy McCourt has made his first signing, with Foyle Harps coach Mo Mahon becoming his assistant with the club’s U13 side.

McCourt, who starts his full-time post with the Candy Stripes later this year, will manage the U13 team, who will be competing in the League of Ireland next season.

“It wasn’t something that was planned,” confirmed McCourt.

“I’ve recently got word that the U13 league is going to be starting as normal in March rather than the ten-team trial league which we thought it might be. I spoke to the board and Kenny (Shiels) and I think it’s important that, certainly for the first year, that I’m quite hands on with it to make sure that it gets off to the best possible start.”

McCourt is delighted Mahon has will be joining him as his number two.

“Mo is someone I’ve known for a long time,” he added.

“He has been working away as manager of Foyle Harps National League team for a number of years and he was someone I contacted very early when I got the job just to sound him out and see if he would be interested with Derry City at some stage, he’s got a great work rate and he’s got a passion for developing young players, which I was really impressed with in the two or three meetings we’ve had so far. I’m delighted he has come on board.

“Myself and Mo will be setting up a training programme, maybe in six or eight weeks time, cut it down to an actual squad that we will then take into pre-season in January and the season in March.”