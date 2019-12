Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin has confirmed defender Joe Gorman is free to leave the club.

A statement on the club website revealed it has been agreed that Gorman is available for free transfer.

The centre-half joined the Reds in December 2018 making his debut in the Irish Cup Fifth Round tie with Dungannon Swifts on January 5.

Gorman has gone on to make 36 appearances for the club.