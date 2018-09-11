Paddy McLaughlin only focused on Institute

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin is fully focused on this Saturday’s league game against Glenavon despite speculation linking him to the Coleraine manager’s job.

McLaughlin, who played for the Bannsiders a number of years ago, said he was flattered to be linked to Oran Kearney’s old post but stressed he’s only concerned about getting his side ready to face Gary Hamilton’s team.

“That goes back to my players again. They’re the one whose performances have got people talking about Institute. It’s what they do out on the pitch that gets people saying good things about me as a manager,” he stated.

“We have been on a great journey over the past 18 months and I don’t want that journey to end now.

“Everyone at the club has worked their socks off to get us to the Premiership. We are a tight unit and I would like to think I am part of that unit and I see no reason to change that now.

“I feel like we’ve got something good building at Institute and we’ve started the season well. I’ve been so proud of how the players have played, even against the bigger sides, they’ve never been afraid to keep doing what we always do.”