Paddy McLaughlin’s pride in foundation behind Cliftonville rise

Paddy McLaughlin has highlighted the defensive resolve behind the Cliftonville rise across the current campaign.

The current Danske Bank Premiership leaders secured a County Antrim Shield final spot with a 1-0 midweek win and face Larne now aiming to extend an unbeaten league run to seven.

Eleven clean sheets have been recorded across all domestic competitions.

“I’m delighted for the boys defensively again, they’ve been superb recently,” said McLaughlin on the club’s official website. “They’re keeping clean sheets really well, so fair play to them.

“They deserve all the credit in the world, not just the back four and keeper – as a defensive team and as a block, we’ve been superb.

“We match runners and win our battles and win our headers.

“You’ve got to give all the defensive unit all the credit they deserve.

“We need to be ruthless at both ends of the pitch, it’s not enough to be able to score goals and concede soft ones.

“The lads have proved they can be ruthless at both ends of the pitch and are getting their rewards now.”

Larne welcome Cliftonville out to build on four fixtures without defeat.

“It’s good to be top...I’d rather be up there looking down, rather than the other way around,” said McLaughlin. “It’s a competitive league with so many teams that could take over top spot any week.

“We are just delighted to be up there with them, a lot can happen and a lot will happen over the coming months, so we are not getting too carried away with ourselves.”

Larne captain Jeff Hughes is calling on the home fans to turn out in numbers.

“Cliftonville beat us earlier this season in a tight game that I thought we didn’t deserve to lose, so we will be out to put this right on Saturday,” said Hughes on the club’s official website. “I would ask the fans to come out and be loud and vocal as they have been this season.

“This will really help give the boys a lift during the game.”