Paddy McNair is a Premier League player, says Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill hopes Paddy McNair can sort out his future at Sunderland sooner rather than later.

McNair has attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs with Brighton putting in a two million pound bid for the player.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has hailed the late season form of Paddy McNair

And O’Neill after watching his side draw 0-0 away to Panama is sure McNair could play at the highest level.

“I hope his club situation sorts itself out. I know what he is capable of.

“His running power and quality is evident to see, and he is so determined to get back to the Premier League and hopefully he gets that chance.

“Paddy McNair is a Premier League player.

“The reason he isn’t is because of his injury. He joined Sunderland when they were in the Premier League. He then had a bad injury and Sunderland were relegated.

“But you’ve seen the quality in the last five or six games of the season. He scored four or five goals at the end of last season.”

And ONeill says his sights are now on qualification for Euro 2020.

“We have some new young players coming through for us but we have experience as well.

“This is the start for us building towards Euro 2020. We have played South Korea and beaten them and they are going to the World Cup. And now we have come here and drawn with Panama so the team is continuing to develop and we have high expectations for Euro 2020.”

