Partner of the late Ryan McBride says it was 'heart-warming' to watch star-studded line-up honour him

THE PARTNER of the late Ryan McBride said it was 'heart-warming' to see such a star-studded turnout honour the former Derry City captain at the Ryan McBride Soccer Sixes tournament on Sunday.

Celtic, Derry City, a PFAI Select and champions, Czech Republic Masters provided the entertainment at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in a fantastic day in memory of the former Derry City No.5.

And his partner, Mairead McKenna felt the event made all the hard work behind the scenes 'worthwhile', reserving special praise for Republic of Ireland U21 manager, Stephen Kenny who gave Ryan his chance in senior football.

"Stephen Kenny gave Ryan his chance and Ryan always had a soft spot for him so it's nice that he still remembers and comes back, it's lovely," she said.

"It's just great for everyone to come out and support us. The amount of work that's gone on behind the scenes you wouldn't believe it. It's heart-warming seeing everyone come out and support us, it really is lovely.

"You're just hoping that people will come out and support you but we did as much as we could and put on an amazing day."

The Foundation hope the event will get bigger and better.

"You start off small and hopefully we can build on it. We try to make it professional and get people talking about it and they will want to come back because it's such a good set-up.

We want to make it bigger because at the end of the day it has Ryan's name on it and we couldn't be any more prouder when everyone comes to support us. It makes you feel what you're doing is worthwhile."