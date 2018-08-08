Paul Munster joins Indian champions

Former Linfield player Paul Munster has been appointed Technical Director at Indian champions Minerva Punjab.

Munster joins the I-League winners after a spell as Under-19 manager with Swedish side Örebro SK.

Speaking to the club’s official website Munster said he was looking forward to the new challenge with Minerva Punjab in India.

“Everything has been going well and now it’s a great time for some new experience, especially in India,” he said.

“Joining a club that has been playing in the highest level, are the current champions and the fact that they are going to play in the AFC Champions League, it’s just perfect. I’m moving in the right direction.

“For me, it’s a challenge, a new experience but I am coming here to win. As a player, I’m used to winning leagues, cups, individual awards. Coming here as a coach and working at the highest level in India and also playing in the AFC Champions League, it will be a great experience.

“I was looking into Minerva Punjab a few months back, doing research on their scores and social media to see how it is and the first thing that I noticed was Mr. Ranjit Bajaj, the owner is very passionate about the club.

“He wants the team to be the best at all levels and that is what I liked a lot.

“We have high expectations. We’re not just here to show our faces and that we’re happy to be here. No. We should always be striving for more. Even in the league, we’re the champions.

“We’re no longer the underdogs. Everyone would want to beat us. Can we defend the title? That’s the question around right now. With this structure and the way everything is going on, why not? Believe me, I am coming here to win!”

Minerva Punjab FC Owner and Director, Mr. Ranjit Bajaj, was delighted with Paul’s arrival saying: “We are excited to have Paul on board. He comes in with a lot of experience both as a player and as a coach and we believe that he can contribute a lot to this club.

“We believe that both of us together can achieve great things at this club.”