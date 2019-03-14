Paul Scholes leaves Oldham manager role after 31 days in charge

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has left his role as Oldham manager after just 31 days over claims of broken promises.

It was a lengthy process to get the ex-England international through the door, with the 44-year-old last month signing an 18-month contract to kick-off his managerial career at his boyhood club.

Scholes got off to a dream start by overseeing a 4-1 win against Yeovil, but things went awry as Oldham drew three and lost three of their subsequent six Sky Bet League Two games.

Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Lincoln proved to be his final match at the helm, with Scholes announcing his shock departure yesterday afternoon.

“It is with great regret that I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect,” Scholes said in a statement.

“I hoped to at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I’ve supported all my life.

“In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role. I thank everyone at the club.”