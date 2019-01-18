Paul Smyth agrees new deal at QPR

Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth has extended his contract at QPR, which will keep him at the club until 2021.

Smyth joined the Loftus Road outfit from Linfield in 2017 and has gone on to make 18 appearances, scoring twice.

The 21-year-old spoke of his delight at extending his stay at QPR.

He told the club website: "I am absolutely delighted to sign the new deal.

“It means I can concentrate now on my football and doing all I can to break into the first-team in that time.

“I have developed so much since I have been here, and particularly since Steve McClaren came in. He has spoken to me and told me what I need to do and what he wants from me. He has helped me so much.

“My aim now is to carry on developing and then when I get my chance in the first team, make sure I take it.

“The fans have been great with me. They give me a lot of support.

“They pay their money to come and back us, so whenever I play I want to put a show on for them and get them out of their seats.

“Now that I have signed a new deal, hopefully I will get the chance to do that more and more.”

Smyth has played just four times this season and not featured since the EFL Cup loss at Blackpool in September.

"Like a lot of players on the fringe of the first team, he hasn't had much gametime because the ones with the shirts have done so well," manager Steve McClaren told the club website.

"That's been hard for him, but I can't fault his attitude."