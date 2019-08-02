Perfect week for Glentoran at SuperCupNI says coach Declan Lynch

Glentoran coach Declan Lynch hailed it as the perfect finish to a great week as his side lifted the Minor Section trophy at the STATSports SuperCupNI.

Goals in either half from Jack McCosh and Jay Dalzell sealed the when for the Glens over Dungannon United in front of a big crowd at Coleraine Showgrounds.

Glentoran captain Lucas Miskimmin lifts the cup after defeating Dungannon United Youth in the STATSports SuperCupNI Minor Final. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

Speaking afterwards Lynch praised his played for their efforts on the north coast throughout the week.

"The perfect way to finish the week is winning the cup," he said.

"We have come through a five-day tournament and came out the other end with the trophy, and that's what it's about.

"I'm so proud of the boys, they were tired today, but they pulled through.

"They just needed that extra bit to get through the second half, and they showed they could do that.

"We gave them a few tips on defensive shape, because that's where you build your attacks from.

"Attacking-wise we said we trusted them and told them to go and do what they can do and prove themselves, and that's exactly what they did.

"We needed a bit of luck soaking up the pressure in the first half, but you need to do that in finals.

"The main thing is the result, and the boys are all smiling now.

"These are memories they'll take with them throughout the rest of their careers.

"This was our first time in the SuperCup final so we as the coaching staff were every bit as nervous as the players, but once the players did the job they settled our nerves.