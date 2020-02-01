Peter Thompson wants to embrace Irish Cup platform as showcase for Queen’s values against Glentoran

Queen’s may dare to dream of a second landmark Irish Cup shock but manager Peter Thompson considers the result this weekend against Glentoran only part of the picture.

Victory in the fifth round against Linfield pushed Queen’s University into the national sporting spotlight - now the students face the second half of the Irish League’s ‘Big Two’ in Glentoran hoping lightning can strike twice.

Thompson, however, remains grounded about the tie’s short-term and long-term benefits.

“Everyone is probably a lot calmer now than before the Linfield match as we go into facing Glentoran aware of what it is going to be like in front of a big crowd and with all of the hype around the match,” said Thompson. “The Irish Cup owes nothing to this group of players, who can already feel so proud of what has been achieved.

“That is why it is more about the occasion for the team and overall picture.

“We have good players, I enjoy watching the lads and how they go about their business but expect it to be much more difficult given Glentoran will not want to suffer the same result as Linfield.

“Glentoran have such an attractive style of play and system so we are aware of the challenge but it is just about preparing and being organised to go out and showcase our ability.

“We reached the semi-finals when outside senior football and, no matter what happens this weekend, our experiences in the Irish Cup stand as an indelible memory for everyone involved with Queen’s.

“That is why we refused two Glentoran offers to switch the game to the Oval, we have invested millions into this facility at The Dub and this weekend is about celebrating everything about the venue and team.

“It’s not even about gaining an edge as much as we want to do ourselves justice and you cannot put a price on the memories.

“We want to face Glentoran on our own terms and stay true to our own values during what is the biggest cup competition in the country.

“We face Glentoran as a mid-table Championship side but aware of what happened in the past and how a cup day can be different.”

Glentoran have confirmed Croatian midfielder Hrvoje Plum is facing up to seven months on the sidelines with a cruciate tear sustained recently against Larne.

“Every game a club of Glentoran’s stature plays is an important one and every opponent we face is treated with the same consideration and respect,” said Glentoran head coach Mick McDermott on the club’s official website. “Queen’s showed in the last round how they can raise their game to get an unexpected result, so we won’t forget that going into Saturday.”