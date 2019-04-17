PLAYER RATINGS: From Manchester City versus Tottenham Champions League clash

Here News Letter Sport rates the Manchester City and Tottenham players after their 4-3 Champions League tie on Wednesday night.

The result means the two legs ended 4-4 on aggregate and Spurs went through on the away goal to face Ajax in the semi-final.

Manchester City

Ederson: Should have done better for Son’s first goal and was helpless to Spurs’ decisive third. 6/10

Kyle Walker: Had a tough time against a rampant Son in the first half but regained his composure. 6

Vincent Kompany: The pick of City’s defenders, exuding calm authority amid plenty of chaos. 7

Aymeric Laporte: Made mistakes in the build up to both of Spurs’ early goals. 5

Benjamin Mendy: More restrained than usual but made some good runs. 6

Ilkay Gundogan: Pushed City forward but did not offer much protection defensively. 6

David Silva: Out of form in recent weeks and again struggled to make a telling impact. 6

Kevin De Bruyne: Controlled large spells of the game with his dynamic runs and inch-perfect throughballs. 9

Bernardo Silva: A typically energetic and hard-working performance from the tricky playmaker, who had Danny Rose on toast. 7

Raheem Sterling: Maintained his recent form with two more goals in another excellent all-round display and was cruelly denied what would have been a dramatic winner. 8

Sergio Aguero: City’s cutting edge who put them ahead in the second half with a thunderbolt of a shot. 7

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris: The Spurs captain conceded four goals but had it not been for some impressive saves, the game might have been gone. 8

Kieran Trippier: Allowed Sterling too much space for both of his goals as his defensive vulnerability was laid bare. 5

Toby Alderweireld: Looked the most solid of the Spurs defence as he produced some vital blocks, clearances and tackles. 7

Jan Vertonghen: Struggled to contain Sergio Aguero as his lack of pace was exposed, but helped his side over the line. 5

Danny Rose: Was simply unable to cope with City’s brilliant attacking prowess down the left, and was run ragged by Bernardo Silva. 5

Victor Wanyama: Asked to play a monumental role in midfield without any real match fitness, but he worked hard for his team. 7

Moussa Sissoko: Suffered an early injury which eventually did for him just before half-time. His absence was a big loss for Spurs. 6

Dele Alli: Able to start despite a broken hand, he looked like he would have an enjoyable evening, but was forced to move into a deeper role and struggled. 6

Christian Eriksen: Played a part in two goals, and was generally the man to pull the strings for those around him. 7

Lucas Moura: Fresh from scoring a hat-trick at the weekend, his pace frightened City’s defence to death, but could not make a telling contribution. 6

Son Heung-min: Scored two goals in the unbelievable opening to the game as he continued to step into the limelight in Harry Kane’s absence. 7

Substitutes

Fernando Llorente (on for Sissoko, 41): Ended up as the hero for Spurs as his goal, however scruffy, sent Spurs into their first-ever Champions League semi-final. 7

Ben Davies (on for Moura, 81): Brought on as late defensive reinforcements and played his part. 6

Davinson Sanchez (on for Rose, 90): N/A