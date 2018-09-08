PLAYER RATINGS: Northern Ireland 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2

Action from Northern Ireland versus Bosnia

Northern Ireland kicked off their UEFA Nations campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In as game that Northern Ireland dominated they will be disappointed with the result.

Northern Ireland against Bosnia

NORTHERN IRELAND

Bailey Peacock-Farrell: Looked composed but was involved in mix-up for Bosnia's second goal. 6/10

Conor McLaughlin: Steady but could have closed down the cross for the first goal quicker. Looked to get forward and did well, 6/10

Jamal Lewis: Lively and involved in the game. Loves getting forward and looked the part. 7/10

Jonny Evans: Did well but will be disappointed to be part of a defence that conceded two goals. 6/10

George Saville: Tried to get on the ball and created things. Could have been awarded a penalty early on. Did well in a team that had 18 corners.7/10

Niall McGinn: Started well and looked lively. Faded as the game went on. 6/10

Steven Davis: Led from the front and did well. Always looked to be involved and will be gutted to be on a losing team. 7/10

Kyle Lafferty: Put himself about as always but lacked a cutting edge. Taken off in second half. 6/10

Stuart Dallas: Looked to get at the Bosnia defence and put in a shift. Nightmare to defend against. Could have done better with a chance in the second half. 6/10

Oliver Norwood: Linked up the play well and played in his part in a good performance from the midfield. 6/10

Craig Cathcart: Poor afternoon and looked at fault for second goal. Will have better afternoons. 6/10

Will Grigg for Lafferty: Scored a goal near the death and just missed out in getting a second. Looked lively 7/10

Liam Boyce for McLaughlin: Did well and set-up Grigg's goal. Looked at ease in his surroundings. 7/10

Jamie Ward for McGinn: Tried hard and did his best after coming on. 6/10