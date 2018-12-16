Pochettino hails Skipp as Dier ruled out

Mauricio Pochettino is backing Tottenham youngster Oliver Skipp to make it to the top after he made his first senior start in the 1-0 win against Burnley.

The 18-year-old, who made his Premier League debut against Southampton as a substitute 10 days ago, was thrown into the starting line-up against the Clarets after Eric Dier had to have surgery to remove his appendix and is expected to out until January at least.

However, Skipp did not look out of place as he used the ball well, completing 46 successful passes before being sacrificed in the final 15 minutes as Spurs chased the breakthrough, which eventually came in stoppage time courtesy of Christian Eriksen.

Pochettino, who celebrated his 100th Premier League win as Spurs manager, believes that Skipp’s demeanour before the game shows he is destined for big things.

On his display, the Spurs manager said: “Fantastic, fantastic, I think he played like a 30-year-old man.

“So relaxed, trying to play forward and trying to give the team what the team needs, plenty of energy, full energy, I am so proud of him.

“I think everyone is proud of him. He is only 18-years-old and I think it was fantastic.

“Now I think it is going to be easy for him because always the debut you are nervous. I remember when it was my first game and I said to him, ‘You look so relaxed. When I was 17, going to play I was so nervous’.

“I said, ‘That is the difference between a player going to be a top player and a player who was going to be normal player like me’.”

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche used a back three for the first time this season and although ultimately it could not prevent a sixth away defeat, he was happy with how it went.

“We’ve had an up and down time,” he said. “The reason I changed it is because I think the mentality is coming back.

“And when we’re mentally right, they are well-minded to take on whatever. They can be very receptive to new ideas.

“I think it’s something we’d consider doing again. In many ways today it was effective.”