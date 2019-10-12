Points boost the prize for both Glentoran’s Mick McDermott and Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie

Mick McDermott is aiming to sign off on his first full look at the Danske Bank Premiership fixture list this weekend with a return to winning ways.

Having arrived as Glentoran head coach in late March for the closing stages of last season’s campaign, McDermott will complete a clean sweep of rival clubs in the current league programme with the visit of Carrick Rangers.

Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie.

Back-to-back defeats have disrupted the feelgood factor to a degree as the Glens suffered a midweek League Cup exit at Coleraine off the back of a first home defeat of the campaign to Cliftonville.

“We know how important it is to get back to winning and to build on our positive start to the season,” said McDermott on the official Glentoran website. “After Saturday we’ll have played all 11 teams, so we know what we’re up against and what we have to do over the rest of the season.

“I’m looking forward to that, as are the players.

“We went to Coleraine without four quality centre-forwards - for Saturday, we have a virtual full-strength squad, apart from the longer-term injuries.

“Our defeat at Coleraine on Tuesday was both disappointing and undeserved.

“We were down to 10 men early on, but we readjusted to compensate for that and I felt we played well and controlled the game for long periods.

“That was an achievement against a full-strength, in-form Coleraine team as we had a radically-changed team through injuries, suspensions and a desire to give some of our other players a run.

“The boys worked exceptionally hard for the 70 minutes we were down to 10.”

Niall Currie’s Carrick head to the Oval aiming to find form following three consecutive defeats and the loss of a cushion due to improved results by both clubs below, Institute and Warrenpoint Town.

“Obviously this is a very difficult game,” said Currie. “My players have been fantastic in virtually every league game but we have seen there is no more room for error at this level.

“We have stayed in virtually every game but small things have hurt us.

“We have started conceding too many goals from set-pieces, after a very solid start - we have worked this week on that specifically.

“If we can solve that, I have no doubts we can be in every game.

“No-one is expecting us to get a result, we must believe and will go in to give it all we can.

“The Glens have pumped in a lot of money so if we can come away with anything it will be a massive boost for the road ahead.”