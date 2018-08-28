PORTADOWN: Adam Salley extra-time double and Darren Murray goal to see off Tobermore United

Extra-time headed goals from Darren Murray and Adam Salley left Portadown heading into the third round of the BetMcLean League Cup past Tobermore United.

Murray’s glancing backwards flick off a clipped Mark Carson cross broke the deadlock.

Salley then steered home a Kevin Braniff corner-kick - with the same combination making it 3-0 in the closing seconds of open play.

Tobermore’s Ryan Whiteside cleared the crossbar early on then Declan Dunne had to push wide a long-range effort by Ciaran Curran.

Curran also came close in injury-time plus forced Dunne into a brave extra-time double save.

However, Portadown dominated overall with teenagers Luke Wilson, Gerard Storey and Ryan Carmichael prominent in first-half possession - the latter forcing a save from Lukasz Bednarz.

Murray hit the post past the hour mark with a curling shot then Bednarz later reacted to push over his close-range flick.