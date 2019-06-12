Portadown’s Ross Larkin signs for Linfield

Linfield have announced the signing of 20 year Ross Larkin from Portadown.

Larkin becomes the second signing at Windsor Park this summer following Shayne Lavery who has come in from Everton.

Blues manager David Healy told Linfieldfc.com “I’m delighted to advise our supporters that we’ve today reached agreement with 20 year old Ross Larkin for him to join us from Portadown.

“Ross is an exciting young talent who we’ve been watching closely for some time and he will nicely fit the criteria for the type of player we are aiming to attract to help take our club forward.

“He has a bright future in the game and working closely with our experienced defenders will help him develop as a player and improve his game, going forward.

“I’m looking forward to working with him when he joins up with us in pre season.”

And goalkeeper Conor Mitchell has signed for newly promoted Larne.

Conor signed on loan for Linfield from Burnley on January 30, 2019 until the end of the season.

He made his debut in the 4-3 defeat in the County Antrim Shield Final against Crusaders at windy Seaview on March 12, 2019.

Conor who had a loan spell at St Johnstone during his Burnley career, also played in the final two league games of the season - home to Cliftonville and away to Coleraine.

The Northern Ireland under 21 international goalkeeper was released by Burnley at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Linfield take on Motherwell on Saturday 29th June where Linfield fans will hope to see L