Portadown set to confirm goalkeeper signing but Roy Carroll ruled out

Portadown expect to confirm a goalkeeper signing within 48 hours - but not Roy Carroll.

Speculation has intensified linking the former Northern Ireland international with a switch to Shamrock Park following his exit from Linfield.

Although Carroll’s future as a free agent remains open, with recovery from cruciate injury the priority, Portadown manager Matthew Tipton has ruled out the 41-year-old as his next signing.

“We are close to finalising a goalkeeper move, hopefully within the next day or so - but it is not going to be Roy Carroll,” said Tipton. “However, it is going to be a goalkeeper with senior experience.

“With goalkeeper a priority position for our Bluefin Sport Championship campaign, negotiations have been taking place over a number of weeks.

“However, we appreciate players need time to recharge and regroup following a demanding season, so it has been about waiting for the time to be right.

“We expect to have everything wrapped up soon, which is a real boost heading into pre-season training next weekend.

“Paddy McNally was announced on Thursday and, along with our goalkeeper, is another who has turned down a Danske Bank Premiership deal to join Portadown.

“It is encouraging that players want to be part of our work despite greater wages elsewhere as that hunger and character will prove vital moving forward in our promotion bid.”