Portadown sign former Everton, Manchester United and West Brom goalkeeper Ben Pierce

Portadown could hand Ben Pierce his Irish League debut on Saturday - within 48 hours of the goalkeeper’s arrival in Northern Ireland.

The 21-year-old Manchester-born shot-stopper is clear to step in between the posts at Shamrock Park against Knockbreda as Bluefin Sport Championship leaders Portadown attempt to strengthen a grip on top spot.

Pierce arrives at Shamrock Park as an out-of-contract signing until the end of the season, having spent time on the books at Everton, Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

The Ports boss set sights on bringing in an additional goalkeeper alongside Danny Devine due to ongoing hip problems for Aidan McAdams, a January signing from Rangers. The recent departure of USA-born Bobby Edwards to FC Cincinnati in America’s MLS forced Portadown into a replacement.

“We thought all business had been done with the transfer window closing last week,” said Tipton on Friday on the official Portadown website. “However, Aidan’s injury hasn’t cleared up as we had hoped so our attention the last few days has turned to out-of-contract pros that we could sign.

“It was clear to us that Ben has tremendous ability and will fit in with our style, system and philosophies.

“He trained with us last night and settled in brilliantly...the biggest factor was the race to try to get everything completed and Ben eligible to play tomorrow.

“Thankfully, that’s all in place.”