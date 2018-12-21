Portadown snap up Aaron Duke

Portadown have completed the signing of Aaron Duke from Mid Ulster Intermediate B side Rectory Rangers.

The former Linfield, Dundee United and Annagh United striker will join when the January transfer window opens.

Ports boss Matthew Tipton is delighted to have bolstered his attacking options.

“I feel he offers an added dimension to our attacking options,” he said.

“I’ve known Aaron for many years having coached him as a Portadown youth player and also playing with him at Linfield, I feel I know his strengths and also how best to utilise them.

“What has shone through in the process of getting this signing done is Aaron’s desire to play for his hometown team, and also to make up for the lost time where he hasn’t been playing at the right level for his ability since he came home from Dundee United.