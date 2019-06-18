Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis unfazed by transfer talk

RONAN Curtis says he isn’t concerned about speculation surrounding his future at Portsmouth despite confirming there has been interest from several clubs for his services.

The Republic of Ireland international said he leaves any transfer talk in the capable hands of his agents when asked if there was any substance to reported interest from several top Championship clubs.

Derby County, Leeds United and Sheffield United were amongst a host of clubs understood to be interested in the former Derry City striker last January.

The 2018 Ireland U21 ‘Player of the Year’ has experienced a whirlwind year since his £100,000 switch to League One outfit, Portsmouth last May.

His Pompey career began with a bang and he went on to register 13 goals and supply 16 assists in his debut season in England.

His impressive form saw him progress from the Ireland U21s to the senior side where he won two caps under former Republic boss, Martin O’Neill while he also clinched the Checkatrade Trophy and fell short in the promotion play-offs with his club side.

Curtis has a year-and-a-half remaining on his Portsmouth contract and while a potential transfer this summer would hand his former club, Derry City a financial boost, the player is only focused on his well earned break.

And he insists he’s enjoying life at Fratton Park.

“There are a couple of clubs interested but I’ll just leave that to the agents,” he said. “I do my bit on the pitch and they do their best off the pitch. So we’ll just wait and see.

“I’ve still got another year and a bit left on my contract. I love Portsmouth and nothing is happening at the minute. I’m enjoying my football."

Portsmouth manager, Kenny Jackett has made his first move in the transfer market as former Celtic forward, Gary Mackay-Steven is set to complete his move to the club which will increase the competition for places in the striking department but Curtis played down talk of his potential exit.

“I see myself there next season,” he continued. “I’ve still got a year or so left unless somebody comes in.

“I don’t think they will but there’s a couple of rumours and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. I’m a Pompey player for now.”