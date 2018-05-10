Portsmouth target Ronan Curtis has 'joined the navy' - says Kenny Shiels

KENNY Shiels refused to be reeled in by questions from journalists fishing for the latest news on Ronan Curtis’ proposed move to Portsmouth, but there could well be a dramatic change of career for the talented striker.

While Shiels was unable to shed any further light on Pompey’s interest, the player could well be stationed in the port city of Portsmouth on England's south coast in the near future, if the City boss is to be believed.

Indeed, while he couldn’t be ‘Pacific’ about a potential transfer, Shiels quipped the player had waved goodbye to Brandywell and gone to join the navy.

“I got word this morning that he’s joined the navy,” said Shiels, with his tongue firmly planted in cheek. “HMS Alfred is there for him so that’s the only news I have at the minute. I don’t know when he’s getting sworn in but it will probably be quite soon.”

It’s highly unlikely Curtis’ career has changed course so dramatically given he took a full part in training today at Brandywell but Shiels will be hoping the striker can sail past Cork City’s defence and sink the Rebels when they meet tomorrow night.

Curtis was in cruise control on Monday night when he netted a first half hat-trick against Shelbourne before being called ashore on 77 minutes and Shiels will be hoping he can make a significant splash against the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth boss, Kenny Jackett refused to be drawn on speculation regarding the player at his Press Conference this afternoon.

But the boss insisted the Blues will be proactive during the summer transfer window. Pompey are in advanced talks with Curtis over a move to Fratton Park and are willing to meet the substantial fee Derry City are demanding for the forward.

Although Jackett declined to comment on the 22-year-old’s future, he revealed he is looking to bring a number of new recruits to the League One club over the summer.

"He’s a Derry player and I don’t like talking about other teams’ players," said Jackett. "‘I don’t like it when other managers necessarily talk about my players or my club.

"We’re in a situation where we’re pursuing a number of options, definitely. ‘We are trying to be proactive and, if we can, build a good squad and a good side that will gel together well in pre-season."