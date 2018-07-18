Positive Derry City boss wants to cause shock

MANAGER Kenny Shiels wants his Derry City players to be a bit more adventurous and positive going into this afternoon’s Europa League second leg clash against Dinamo Minsk (KO 4pm).

The Brandywell men, who trail 2-0 from last week’s first leg encounter, will need to raise their game if they’re to progress to face either Dunajská Streda or Dinamo Tbilisi in the second qualifying round.

Shiels is hoping his side can cause somewhat of a shock in Belarus but he knows they are facing a top side.

“Hopefully we can surprise them, because we played good football in our home game but losing a player in the first minute (Rory Hale) and losing a goal in the first minute wasn’t part of our script and that made life really difficult for us in terms of our preparation as our organisation was effected by it, but we did well.

“We had half opportunities but we didn’t really put a glove on them in terms of the last third and although we had a few half chances we can do better and we are looking at improving on that. But it’s a tough opponent and I thought the boys gave a really good account of themselves.

“But we can’t be content with that we have got to look at trying to get back into the tie and we’ll be going with that purpose to try and get ourselves back in the tie and keep a clean-sheet as best as we can.”

Although the tie is merely at half-time, Shiels’ side aren’t going to go out with all guns blazing early on and he concedes drawing at the break wouldn’t be a bad result for his players. Our mindset is to look upon it that there’s still 90 minutes to play, it’s not half-time in normality where you have only got 45 minutes to change things around, but we have got time,” he added.

“If we can draw or win the first half we are still in the tie going into the last 45 minutes. There will be a little bit of pressure on them and that’s me talking about before the game, anything can happen.

“For instance I can’t legislate for losing a player in the first minute and getting a player sent-off, conceding a goal in the first minute, you can’t legislate for those things, so I can’t say for definite that this is what we are going to do, but we are going to give everything that we have to prepare to the best of our abilities.

“We are going to be a little bit more adventurous and see if we can get something from it.”

The Derry gaffer knows the home side will probably be a totally different opponent this week, as they play their first game at their newly refurbished National Olympic Stadium.

“It will be a bit like us whenever we went into our new stadium, but wouldn’t it be great if we could get a result over there and get ready to play next Thursday,” he insisted.

“People think that’s pie in the sky but you can’t go in with a negative attitude, you have to go into the game to be positive. We have to work hard as a team, be smart and see where we can go with this.”

The Candy Stripes go into Thursday’s second leg without the suspended Conor McDermott and midfielder Nicky Low is still missing, but Rory Hale, who had to be substituted early in the first leg last week with concussion will return.

“Rory Hale is OK and he got passed medically by the doctor, but Nicky Low is out. Apart from that we are OK.”