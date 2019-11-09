Possession the priority for Niall Currie as Carrick Rangers aim to move forward

Possession will prove key for Niall Currie’s Carrick Rangers in pursuit of protecting top-flight status.

Rangers sit ninth in the current standings with 12 points from 13 senior appearances following promotion out of last season’s Bluefin Sport Championship .

A visit to Ballymena Showgrounds offers another tough away day following defeat last weekend at Windsor Park.

That 2-0 loss to Linfield marked the end of a run of back-to-back wins for Rangers over, respectively, Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts.

As a result of those welcome wins, Currie’s men trail Ballymena by just four points.

“We are looking forward to the game,” said Currie. “The boys continue to work their socks off and their effort levels at Windsor Park last weekend were fantastic.

“We have to take more care of the ball - that was my only disappointment from last week against Linfield.

“There is a lot more running involved when you give possession away cheap.

“So that’s what we have worked hard on this week.

“I’m confident we will have our chances in the game this Saturday, so we need to be ruthless and take them if they arrive.

“It’s another game when we are expected to get well beat but I have great faith in my players and I know they will give us every drop.

“We will want to get Ballymena on a bad day and we have to be at our best.”

Ballymena have suffered a string of injuries off the field leading to a series of setbacks on the field for last season’s Premiership runners-up.

“In times of adversity you find out about yourself and those around you,” said United boss David Jeffrey in the aftermath of Saturday’s loss to Larne.