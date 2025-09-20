Crusaders manager Declan Caddell believes his side deserved more from their Premiership encounter against Ballymena United – despite leaving it late to secure a share of the spoils.

Here’s what he had to say after the 1-1 draw against the Sky Blues.

JUSTICE AT THE END TO GET SOMETHING FROM THE GAME?

"I think we dominated the game for about 85 minutes.

Declan Caddell felt his side deserved to take all three points at home to Ballymena United

"The lapse of concentration in the back cost us and Ballymena had a 5-10 minute spell after that, where they came into the game.

“I'm proud of the players and the performance they put in. We talked about Dunganon two weeks ago and that performance.

"Today was better, but just disappointed they didn't get the three points because they deserved the three points.

THINK IT WASN’T GOING TO BE YOUR DAY?

"Yes, and you always think back. The first 45 minutes I thought was total domination.

“It was chance after chance after chance. You went at half-time going, while you're ahead in games like that, you need to take opportunities. You need to take them.

“And we didn't. The positive thing for me is it would have been very easy for the players to down tools after going 1-0 down and feel sorry for themselves. But they didn't.

“They went again and that's young, hungry players. There's no fear. They want to win football matches.

“So, for me, it was really positive. I think even at 89 minutes, when we got that equaliser, we were still pushing for the winner, which was really positive for me too. It shows the mentality and the character of the boys in the changing room.”

FRASER BRYDEN IMPACT:

"Fraser is the most honest player that I've been involved with...whether that's playing or managing, he will give you everything.

“And he'll keep going and keep going and keep going. That's his character. And I thought he was, obviously, two boys either side of him were a handful in terms of Adam Brooks, who was shifted out there.

“It was probably unfamiliar with him and maybe he didn't do the damage in earlier games...but I thought he was exceptional there.

“And Elliot Dunlop, for me, has probably been the highlight of the season so far. He's stood out like a real sore thumb. I know he caused Ballymena problems all day long.