PREMIER LEAGUE: Alan Pardew happy to keep ‘great’ player Jonny Evans

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has told Arsenal they were warned about any late offers after Albion rejected their deadline day bid for Jonny Evans.

The Gunners came in with a late approach on Wednesday which fell well short of the Baggies’ asking price.

It is understood the offer was a deal worth £12million but discussions were quickly ended by Albion, who value Evans at over £20million.

Pardew has always insisted any bids would be met with a short shrift the closer it got to deadline day and Arsenal got a predictable answer from Albion.

He said: “It wasn’t for lack of warning to Arsenal and to all the clubs. I’ve sat here every week saying don’t make a bid on the last day, because you’re not going to get what you want, really.

“Unless it’s a bid that’s going to knock us off our chair, and it was no way near that. So they got probably the response they were expecting with that bid, I think.

“Jonny is a very very important player. He is a great player. He is part of the spine of the team and that’s what I tried to strengthen this window.

“Jonny Evans hasn’t moved on and we brought Daniel Sturridge to strengthen that area right through the middle of the pitch. I don’t know which of the two was more important.”

Arsenal and Manchester City had made tentative enquires for the Northern Ireland international earlier in the window but the Gunners never firmed up their interest until close to the deadline.

Evans could return to face Southampton on Saturday after injury.