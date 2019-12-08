All the latest transfer rumours from around the web.

Premier League clubs eye BIG money moves with news from Burnley, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, with Premier League clubs eyeing deals.

Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford has confirmed Norwich City loanee Josh Coley is back at Carrow Road after suffering injury. (Various)

Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford has confirmed Norwich City loanee Josh Coley is back at Carrow Road after suffering injury. (Various)
West Ham are interested in signing Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic, with the 32-year-old Bosnia international's loan deal at Qarabag ending on 31 December. (The Sun)

West Ham are interested in signing Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic, with the 32-year-old Bosnia international's loan deal at Qarabag ending on 31 December. (The Sun)
Liverpool are believed to have joined the race with Arsenal and Barcelona for the signing of Karim Adeyemi. (The Mirror)

Liverpool are believed to have joined the race with Arsenal and Barcelona for the signing of Karim Adeyemi. (The Mirror)
Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford star Said Benrahma. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford star Said Benrahma. (Daily Mail)
