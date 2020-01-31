Premier League DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Arsenal DONE DEAL, Manchester United striker move confirmed?, £15m Leeds Unite target having London medical

Deadline day live
Deadline day live
Share this article

Manchester United and Liverpool both feature in today's deadline day blog.

We're finally there, it is deadline day, and the January transfer window will soon be over. A number of big moves are expected to happen on deadline day, with Jarrod Bowen, Olivier Giroud and Joshua King all linked with a big last minute move. Manchester United are desperate to land a striker, and we'll have all that and more on our deadline day blog. Hit F5 or refresh to see all of the latest updates as they come in throughout the day.