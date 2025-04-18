Global football giants Manchester United confirm their return to headline both the Girls’ Premier and Junior Sections at the 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI

Manchester United will headline the Girls’ sections at the 2025 Budget Energy SuperCupNI as the giants of world football confirm entries in both the Girls’ Premier and Girls’ Junior Sections for the very first time.

The Red Devils made their debut in the Girls’ section at SuperCupNI in 2024 and wasted no time in making their mark, lifting the Girls’ Premier title at the first attempt. In 2025, they return to defend their crown and target a double by adding the Junior title to their haul.

This year’s Girls’ sections are shaping up to be among the most exciting in the tournament’s 42-year history, featuring a dynamic mix of elite-level sides from the UK and United States, alongside leading clubs from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Joining Manchester United in the 2025 Girls’ Premier Section is a high-calibre line-up featuring last year’s beaten finalists Northern Ireland, who return with unfinished business after a narrow 2-1 defeat in the 2024 final.

Women’s Super League sides Aston Villa, who impressed on their debut last year in the tournament, and Brighton & Hove Albion, making their first appearance in the Girls’ section, add further top-level pedigree.

They’ll be joined by leading American academies Surf Select and North East Rush, alongside League of Ireland representatives Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps, who are also debuting in the Girls’ competition.

The 2025 Girls’ Junior Section will see Manchester United lead the charge for silverware as they prepare to take on reigning champions Surf Select, who return to defend the title they secured with an impressive victory over Larne in the 2024 final at Dixon Park.

Larne will be hoping to go one better this time around, joined by fellow local representatives Crusaders, Scottish outfit Kilmarnock, US-based challengers FC America, and League of Ireland contenders Finn Harps.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: "We are incredibly proud to once again host the Girls’ sections of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI here in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

"The 2025 Girls’ Sections feature an outstanding line-up of talent, with world-renowned clubs such as Manchester United, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion set to compete, alongside our very own Northern Ireland international side and local representatives Larne and Crusaders. They’ll be joined by top teams from the USA, Republic of Ireland and Scotland, making this a fantastic showcase of the global and homegrown talent the competition attracts.

"This tournament continues to go from strength to strength and is now firmly established as a key fixture in our Borough’s sporting calendar. We look forward to welcoming players, coaches, families and supporters for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of international girls’ youth football."

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will host all 14 teams competing in the Girls’ Premier and Junior Sections with an action-packed week of football kicking off across five venues from Monday, July 28.

The group stages and knockout rounds will take place at a range of facilities across the borough, including Cloyne Crescent (Monkstown), The Diamond (Rathcoole), Chimney Corner (Antrim), Mossley Park (Mossley) and Dixon Park (Ballyclare).

The Girls’ Premier and Junior Section Finals will be staged at Ballyclare Comrades’ 3G pitch at Dixon Park on Thursday, July 31.

Victor Leonard, Chairperson of Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: "The continued growth of the Girls’ sections has been one of the most exciting developments in the recent history of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI.

"To have Manchester United entering teams in both the Premier and Junior Sections is a major coup and a clear marker of how far the tournament has come. It reflects our rising stature on the international stage and the confidence top clubs have in what we’re delivering.

"The addition of Women’s Super League sides like Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, alongside elite teams from the USA, Republic of Ireland and Scotland, underlines the quality and competitiveness that makes this tournament a must-attend for leading girls’ teams.

"I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for their outstanding support in hosting this year’s Girls’ sections of the tournament. Their commitment and investment have been instrumental in helping the tournament reach new standards - both on and off the pitch.