PREMIER LEAGUE RUMOUR MILL: Arsenal want Man United to include Mkhitaryan in Sanchez deal | Man City drop interest in Chilean | Liverpool pull out of deal for Thomas Lemar

Arsenal are keen for Manchester United to include Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of any deal that would take Chile forward Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford. (The Guardian)

Manchester City have pulled out of a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez over the huge wages and fees demanded by the Chilean player's agent. (Goal)

Alexis Sanchez

Chelsea are still keen to sign a goalscorer in the January transfer window - with the loan signing of West Ham striker Andy Carroll an option. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Watford's 20-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison. (The Sun)

Manchester United are ready to hand goalkeeper David de Gea a new deal that will keep him at the club for the rest of his career. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City boss Claude Puel says he does not have to worry about Riyad Mahrez leaving this month. (Leicester Mercury)

Liverpool have dropped their interest in Monaco winger Thomas Lemar after the club demanded £90m for the player. (Goal)

West Ham boss David Moyes wants Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar on loan - but the Italian club want £15m for the Senegal international.(Goal)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have made Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante their No.1 target for this summer. (Goal)

German champions Bayern Munich look set to snatch Leon Goretzka from under the noses of Liverpool and Arsenal. (Goal)