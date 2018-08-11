PREMIERSHIP: Andrew Mitchell the main man as Glenavon defeat Warrenpoint Town

Andrew Mitchell grabbed centre stage as the Glenavon centre-forward finished with a brace of assists and goals.

His aggressive display dominated the afternoon’s talking points as Glenavon bounced back from an early setback to secure full points on a 4-2 scoreline over Warrenpoint Town.

Warrenpoint enjoyed the perfect start when, on 11 minutes against the run of play, Gavin Brennan, Ciaran O’Connor and Fra McCaffrey created problems on the break.

McCaffrey’s initial shot was blocked but Alan O’Sullivan fired home the loose ball.

Glenavon’s response turned the game with two goals inside three minutes.

The equaliser proved direct but effective as Jonny Tuffey’s kick was headed down by Mitchell into the path of the supporting Mark Sykes, with a smart finish.

Glenavon grabbed control moments later thanks to strong play by Mitchell wide on the left and the striker’s second assist was tapped home by Stephen O’Donnell.

A Glenavon first half that opened with a nightmare start enjoyed a dream finish with the visitors’ third goal.

Andrew Hall’s angled low pass cut open the Warrenpoint defence and Mitchell proved composed and controlled with a clinical finish.

Substitute success arrived for Warrenpoint to cut the gap on 73 minutes when Eamon Scannell's corner-kick was powered home by Conall McGrandles.

An earlier penalty shout dismissed by the match officials had left Warrenpoint frustrated and hopes of a fightback effectively finished moments on from 3-2 when goalkeeper Jonathan Parr's miscue allowed Mitchell a simple finish into the inviting net for the final goal.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: Parr, Foster (McGrandles, 65), Hughes, Moan, Kelly, O’Sullivan, McCaffrey, Brennan, M.Lynch (Reilly, 58), O’Connor (Scannell, 65), Wallace.

Subs (not used): Turker,, J.Lynch, Watters, Houston.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Marron, Doyle, Grace (Harmon, 64), Daniels, Marshall, Mitchell, Sykes (Norton, 57), Hall, Donnelly (Jenkins, 80), Singleton.

Subs (not used): King, McCloskey, Muir, Murray.

Referee: Keith Kennedy