PREMIERSHIP: Ballymena United snap up Adam Lecky

Ballymena United have announced the signing of Adam Lecky.

The former Ballinamallard United front man, who has been in Australia for the last 18 months, becomes David Jeffrey seventh summer signing.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal at The Showgrounds and is looking forward to getting started.

“The signings already announced show the direction the club is moving,”he told the club website.

“They have added quality, experienced players who are at a good age to go on and help the team achieve its goals over the next number of years.

“Ballymena United as a team in recent years have enjoyed considerable success in cup competitions and would be great to add more silverware this season and obviously aim to finish as high up the league table as possible.

“For me personally my immediate aim is to establish myself in the team and give everything I possibly can to ensure we enjoy a successful season.”

Sky Blues boss Jeffery is delighted to have brought Lecky to the club.

“When Adam left to go to Australia, he had very much been on our radar prior to leaving,” he told the club website.

“He is a physically big athlete who can play at centre forward and also the middle of the park, but what is so impressive is his footballing brain and exquisite touch.

“As always, an immense amount of credit must go to Paul McAreavey for making this happen. Adam recently returned home and was in touch with Paul who asked what his plans were. He was thinking long and hard about returning home permanently, so Paul arranged for him to meet with Bryan and myself.

“We talked about what we have done, what we hope to do, essentially painted a picture and how we felt he would be an asset. Adam seemed immediately interested and immediately took time to talk to his family and discuss how it might all work in to a move back home.

“He came back to us very positive about moving forward with Ballymena United and there and then committed to becoming our next Sky Blue.”