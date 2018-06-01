PREMIERSHIP: Ballymena United snap up Ryan Mayse and Adam Lecky

Ballymena United’s rebuilding continued on Friday night with the additions of Ryan Mayse and Adam Lecky.

The former Ballinamallard men have linked up with the Sky Blues taking David Jeffrey’s summer captures to eight!

Adam Lecky has joined Ballymena United. Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

The addition of Mayse is a major coup for Ballymena.

They are all too aware of his talents following his brace for Dungannon against Jeffrey’s side in last season’s League Cup final.

“Ryan caught my attention a couple of years ago at Ballinamallard with his quick play, his skills, his tenacity - he knows no fear and I have watched his career from a distance,” Jeffrey told the club website.

“Last year we checked his availability and he opted for Dungannon at the time. It was a pleasant surprise to learn that he may have become available again.

“I spoke to Rodney McAree, and had a long and honest conversation with him and Rodney, the gentleman that he is, spoke very highly of Ryan and was disappointed that he was leaving, but that there are times in football that things don’t work out and both parties agreed that at this juncture it was best for pastures anew.

“We then sat down with Ryan and, as we do with all our signings, spent time discussing the journey so far, the vision and where we saw him fit into it and we are absolutely delighted that we agreed terms there and then.

“We know all too well of his strengths, not least from the league cup final - he can play wide on either side of the pitch and through the middle with great pace, ability and finishing, he will be a great asset in any team.”

Mayse has penned a one-year deal and is hoping to add to his trophy haul during his spell at the club.

“David rang me and I came down here for a chat. I spoke to him and Bryan and heard and saw what was happening here - in all honesty my mind was made up after the first five or ten minutes after I arrived,” he told the club website.

“David and Bryan have ambitions and I have ambitions as a player and so hopefully together we can meet them.

“I want to help the club move forward and challenge for more trophies.

“Personally, I want to get in and make and score more goals, if I can do that then it goes towards getting the team up the league table and hopefully will lead to more trophies.”

Mayse will link up with another former Mallards man, Adam Lecky

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal at The Showgrounds and is looking forward to getting started.

“The signings already announced show the direction the club is moving,”he told the club website.

“They have added quality, experienced players who are at a good age to go on and help the team achieve its goals over the next number of years.

“Ballymena United as a team in recent years have enjoyed considerable success in cup competitions and would be great to add more silverware this season and obviously aim to finish as high up the league table as possible.

“For me personally my immediate aim is to establish myself in the team and give everything I possibly can to ensure we enjoy a successful season.”

Sky Blues boss Jeffery is delighted to have brought Lecky to the club.

“When Adam left to go to Australia, he had very much been on our radar prior to leaving,” he told the club website.

“He is a physically big athlete who can play at centre forward and also the middle of the park, but what is so impressive is his footballing brain and exquisite touch.

“As always, an immense amount of credit must go to Paul McAreavey for making this happen. Adam recently returned home and was in touch with Paul who asked what his plans were. He was thinking long and hard about returning home permanently, so Paul arranged for him to meet with Bryan and myself.

“We talked about what we have done, what we hope to do, essentially painted a picture and how we felt he would be an asset. Adam seemed immediately interested and immediately took time to talk to his family and discuss how it might all work in to a move back home.

“He came back to us very positive about moving forward with Ballymena United and there and then committed to becoming our next Sky Blue.”