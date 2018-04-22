PREMIERSHIP: Bannsiders bard helps inspire Coleraine

Darren McCauley is one of the Irish League's most creative players.

He showed that with his brace in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Linfield.

But speaking to the press after the game McCauley showed he's pretty creative off the pitch as well.

The midfielder shared some prose he had prepared to help inspire the Bannsiders ahead of next weekend's crucial final games in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The waiting scribes were left speechless for once by McCauley's spoken word, and he was dubbed the 'Bannsiders bard'!

The club have since released it as a video on social media, here's the final cut.